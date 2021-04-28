Residents told to stay indoors due to police standoff in Watauga Co. neighborhood

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency officials in Watauga County have told residents in one neighborhood to stay indoors due to a police standoff.
The situation is unfolding in Hardaman Circle area, which runs off of Chapel Hills Drive in New River, east of Boone. Residents were told to remain inside their homes and close their doors and windows.
Officials have not released any information about the standoff or what led to the situation.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as further details become available.**
