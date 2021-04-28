Plenty of warm weather but not much rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The midweek period will be dominated by dry weather, gusty afternoon breezes and unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s today and Thursday under partly to mostly sunny skies.
In between, the next several nights will remain mild – by late-April standards – with overnight lows only dropping back into the 50s and 60s.
Friday may bring just a stray shower or two as a weak cold front moves across the region early in the day. Even with a bit more cloudiness and a couple of isolated showers in the forecast, we should still push 80° on Friday before more seasonal 70s return for Saturday before rebounding to near 80° on Sunday.
Unseasonably warm temperatures will more than likely hold early next week with highs in the 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances, while low, do come up just a little bit both days as an upper-level low-pressure system drifts across the South.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.