Search underway for suspected gunman in deadly shooting at S.C. hotel near Carowinds (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 4:41 PM

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a hotel in Fort Mill near Carowinds.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively searching for a suspected shooting described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. He was seen leaving the area.

Deputies say a person was found shot to death inside the Sleep Inn on Lakemont Boulevard.

Sky3 flew over the scene and saw a large law enforcement presence at the hotel.

No other information has been provided.

