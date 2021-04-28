Search underway for suspected gunman in deadly shooting at S.C. hotel near Carowinds

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a hotel in Fort Mill near Carowinds.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively searching for a suspected shooting described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. He was seen leaving the area.
Deputies say a person was found shot to death inside the Sleep Inn on Lakemont Boulevard.
Sky3 flew over the scene and saw a large law enforcement presence at the hotel.
No other information has been provided.
