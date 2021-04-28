North Carolina minister charged with child pornography

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office has accused a minister of uploading child pornography to the internet.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports 34-year-old T. Elliott Welch of Tobaccoville is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lived on the same block as Welch had uploaded child pornography.
Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence.
Welch is being held in the county jail under a secured bond of $50,000. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
