North Carolina minister charged with child pornography

By Associated Press | April 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 5:57 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office has accused a minister of uploading child pornography to the internet.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 34-year-old T. Elliott Welch of Tobaccoville is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lived on the same block as Welch had uploaded child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence.

Welch is being held in the county jail under a secured bond of $50,000. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

