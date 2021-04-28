Middle school student accused of bringing gun to campus in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A student brought a gun to W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County Tuesday morning, school officials say.
School principal Craig Short sent a letter to families after the incident. “It is important to note that we did not experience any problems as a result of this incident; however, we realize that something like this can be upsetting for students, parents, and staff,” Short wrote.
School officials were notified that the student had a weapon, allowing immediate involvement of the school resource officer. School officials also contacted the student’s parents.
Short says there was no disruption and school continued as normal Tuesday.
“We would like for parents to take time to discuss with their child the seriousness of bringing a weapon to school and the consequences associated with it. Weapons of any kind, regardless of the circumstances, cannot be tolerated on school grounds,” Short says.
The school did not publicly address the discipline of the student.
W.C. Friday Middle School is located on Ratchford Road in Dallas.
