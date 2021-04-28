Good Question: Why are gas prices rising?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices across the country continue to soar.
Why is that?
Karen asks: “I’m a resident of Nashville, Tennessee and I’m seeing our gasoline prices are fluctuating. Why is that?
Gas prices really are going up all across the country.
Around this time a year ago, gas prices were all the way down to $1.77 a gallon.
Now, they’re more than a dollar up to $ 2.88 a gallon in some places.
That’s kind of a bummer as you might start thinking about making some road trips again. So why is this happening now?
Good question.
Alex Giles asked Patrick De Haan, from Gas Buddy, in this week’s Good Question Podcast.
Now the question is - how long will this stick around?
Patrick De Haan said he has an idea and he has some predictions for prices as the summer goes on.
He’s explaining all of that in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.
