Gaston Co. woman arrested in Jan. death of her 3-year-old daughter

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman was arrested in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter, according to police.
Jenna Michelle Melton, 26, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of her daughter, Anna Lee Tadych.
Investigators said the Anna Lee Tadych died on January 5. They have not said how the young girl died or what circumstances led to Melton being charged nearly four months later.
After her arrest, Melton was taken to the Gaston County Detention Center and is being held without bond.
Cherryville police say the case is still under investigation and no more information could be released at the time of this publication.
