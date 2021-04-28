Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A Duke Energy helicopter crashed near one of its power plants Wednesday afternoon in Rockingham County.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near a Duke Energy plant, the Dan River Combined Cycle Station, Duke Energy confirmed.
The Rockingham Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the scene on Rosewood Road in the town of Eden.
CBS affiliate WFMY says two men were injured in the crash, but they were able to communicate and were conscious.
Officials said the helicopter crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina. News outlets report the helicopter went down near some homes.
Duke Energy released a statement saying the Charlotte-based utility is investigating the incident and working with local emergency management officials.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.