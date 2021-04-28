Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Circle K store at knifepoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the man responsible for robbing a midtown Circle K store at knifepoint.
The incident happened Friday, April 23 around 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K store located at 935 Charlottetowne Ave. in midtown Charlotte.
Surveillance footage from the store shows the suspect enter business and immediately begin walking behind the front counter toward the store clerk.
“That suspect then threatened that victim, who actually worked at the store, and told her if she didn’t open the register, then he was gonna stab her with the knife and kill her,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said that after the man took money from the register, he then forced the store clerk to hand over her cellphone as well as the store’s phone so the clerk could not call 9-1-1.
“It’s definitely rare, but we’ve seen it before. It’s definitely a scare tactic where the victim feels helpless and feels like she can’t contact or get someone to help her,” said Johnson.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect grab cigarettes from the store before attempting to leave the business. As the suspect is walking out through the store’s entrance, a corrections officer is seen walking into the business. The suspect walks past the officer and takes off.
Johnson said the officer did everything he could have done in that situation.
“He did everything he could do in his power. He’s not a sworn member of law enforcement. He’s strictly a corrections officer that works at the jail,” explained the detective. “Fortunately, that corrections officer arrived there when (the suspect) was leaving and he was able to call 9-1-1 and get a good description out so he did everything he could do in his power.”
The suspect was wearing bright red shoes, a bright red do-rag and a blue backpack. Johnson said the man is a frequent visitor at the Circle K store.
“We believe that he may live nearby because he wasn’t in a vehicle so he frequents this area all the time and we’re very hopeful that we can make an arrest with the help of our citizens,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
