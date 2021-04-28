CMS increases graduation ticket numbers, provides end-of-year celebration guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has increased the number of graduation ceremony tickets to be given to graduating seniors.
The district received confirmation that venue capacity will allow up to four guests per CMS graduate at all ceremonies.
A ticket will be required for entry into the venues. Tickets will be delivered to schools for distribution at a later date.
A full list of graduation dates and times can be found here.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for remote viewing. Families of students who do not attend the in-person ceremony will have access to the livestream to celebrate their students’ graduation. All graduating seniors will be recognized by name during their school’s graduation ceremony, regardless of in-person ceremony attendance.
In addition to the limited number of guests, school staff attendance at graduation ceremonies will be limited.
Individual schools also are planning school-based end-of-year (EOY) celebrations. These activities may include but are not limited to arts performances, club events, class events, grade-level events and senior events.
These activities will include a mix of in person, virtual or pre-recorded formats.
However, due to safety protocols, only students and school staff may attend in-person end-of-year celebrations. There will be no visitors permitted for these in-person extracurricular, co-curricular or EOY events.
Officials say principals, department leads and other school-based staff were engaged in the process of making this decision.
“As a parent, I would love to see my children perform and be recognized at their school. As a district, we are committed to us all being able to do this as soon as possible. We can’t risk moving backward at a time when our schools are developing a rhythm of in-person teaching and learning,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. “This course of action prioritizes the well-being of our students, enables them to experience celebrations and activities, while allowing our school personnel to responsibly manage operations at the school level.”
Students transitioning from fifth and eighth grade also will have opportunities for EOY celebrations. More information about school-based celebrations will be provided to families by their child’s school.
