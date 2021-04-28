City of Kannapolis selects two new department directors

Jerome has worked for the City of Kannapolis since 2007 when he began working in the Public Works Department. He performed a variety of tasks in the streets and stormwater divisions. In 2010 he was named the Facilities Manager. As Facilities Manager he has worked closely with staff to oversee the fleet maintenance of the City, the warehousing of supplies and materials, and maintenance of all city facilities. Before joining the City he worked for Sysco Foods and the City of Salisbury.