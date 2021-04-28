City allocates additional CARES funds to help residents of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council recently approved an additional $264,857 in non-profit grants for six local organizations. The funds are to be used for preparing, preventing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds must be used to benefit the residents of Kannapolis.
Grants were awarded to:
- Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) - $150,000 to assist clients with utilities and rental payments.
- AYA House Inc - $32,000 to purchase PPE supplies and increase housing assistance for homeless clients with a focus on formerly incarcerated and substance abuse clients.
- Community Free Clinic - $40,857 to expand services to meet the medical and behavioral health needs for an increasing number of uninsured adults as a result of the pandemic.
- Salvation Army - $40,000 to assist clients with clothing, food and utility assistance.
- Watchmen of the Street - $1,000 to assist with purchase of PPE supplies to distribute to the homeless.
- STUDIO (simplethingsyoudoinspiresothers) - $1,000 to assist with purchase of PPE supplies and food to the homeless.
The City of Kannapolis has received a total of $495,294 in federal funding as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. As part of the CARES Act, the funds are allocated through the existing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and the monies have been distributed to non-profits in the Kannapolis community.
