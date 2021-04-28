Chauvin juror on the stress of the trial: ‘Every day we had to come in and watch a Black man die’

Mitchell: I think it was just like, the terminology. So within the instructions, some of the terminology can be a little tricky, because it’s legal jargon. And so sometimes some of the words can be interpreted differently among people. It was just they wanted to do their due diligence and make sure that they were coming out with the right verdict that they believed in. So they were hung up on a few words. We went through the definitions that were given to us and kind of broke it down from different perspectives to get everybody on the same page.