Body found in creek in Rowan County now identified as that of missing woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A body found in a creek in Rowan County last Friday has been identified as that of a woman missing since April 16.
According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Major John Sifford, a woman was walking with her grandson in an area near the 900 block of Bernhardt Road on Friday, April 23, just before 4:00 pm. She noticed something unusual in a creek, and after taking her grandson back inside, alerted a neighbor to call 911.
When emergency responders and deputies arrived, they found the body of a woman partially submerged in the water. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
After checking missing persons reports, investigators determined that the body was that of Samantha Rodriguez, 27, of Aberdeen, NC. Rodriguez has family in Rowan County.
According to her family, Samantha Rodriguez was last seen on Friday, April 16, when she was seen at the home of her brother on Kenway Drive. Family members had distributed posters in the area in the hopes that Rodriguez would be found. She was reported missing to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office on April 19.
Major Sifford said that the body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. He said it is too early to speculate on a cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
