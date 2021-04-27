74-year-old man killed after car runs off interstate, hits tree, catches fire in York County, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon on I-77 southbound in York County.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. near mile marker 89.
A 2010 Kia Rio was traveling south on I-77 when it went off the left side of the road, hit the barrier wall, went off the right side of the road down an embankment. Troopers said the car hit a tree and caught fire.
The driver was identified as 74-year-old William Dunlap of Charlotte. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway Patrol is investigating, while autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.