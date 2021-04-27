Woman charged after striking a car, leading police on chase

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was charged after a police officer saw her car strike another car, and after she led that officer on a short chase.
The incident happened just before 9:00 am on Monday. According to the report, a Salisbury Police officer saw a woman strike another car near the intersection of Old Concord Road and Julian Road. When the officer attempted to stop the driver, she sped off.
A short chase followed in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Jake Alexander Blvd., and Klumac Road. The chases ended when the driver, now identified as Thamera Smith of Salisbury, spun off the road and into the grass.
Smith was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving without a license, and driving with an expired tag.
