Warm stretch of weather for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The midweek period will be dominated by dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the middle 80s today, Wednesday, and Thursday under partly sunny skies.
In between, the next several nights will be mild – by late-April standards – with overnight lows only dropping back into the 50s and 60s.
Friday probably brings a few showers as a weak cold front moves across the region. The risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms appears very low at this point and what rain we do get should end by Friday evening as the front pushes south and away from us.
Even with more clouds and showers in the forecast, we should still push 80° on Friday before more seasonal 70s return for the weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
