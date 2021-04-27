VACCINE TEAM: Can I laminate my vaccination card to keep it safe?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As more people across the Carolinas finish the vaccination process they’re wondering what to do with the card you were given when you got your shots.
The question is: “Can I laminate my vaccination card to keep it safe?”
Even if there’s an offer to get it done for free, don’t do it. You will most likely need that card in the future.
We still don’t know if we will need booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine. Your card has important information on it if any future shots are needed.
