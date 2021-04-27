Queens University to celebrate 2020 graduates with ceremony at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In-person graduation plans were ruined for most schools in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those students who graduated from Queens University last year will be celebrated in a special ceremony on Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on May 1.
Former UNC Tar Heel basketball player and coach Matt Doherty will be the commencement speaker.
From his recent book, Rebound: From Pain to Passion – Leadership Lessons Learned, Doherty will share his personal and eye-opening experiences about learning how to bounce back and become a better leader.
There will also be a special student speaker, Juan Diego (JD) Mazuera Arias, who is a DACA recipient who majored in political science and became senior class president, speaker of the senate for the student government association and co-founder of the Latino-American Student Association.
In 2018, when the nation watched in disbelief as parents were separated from their children at the Mexican border, he wasted no time establishing the College Democrats at Queens and recruited more than 200 students.
