Pardon request submitted for George Floyd in 2004 Texas case
Malaysia Hammond, 19, places flowers at a memorial mural for George Floyd at the corner of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By JUAN A. LOZANO | AP | April 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:48 PM

HOUSTON (AP) - A posthumous pardon request has been submitted to Texas officials on behalf of George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest that was done by a now indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

Before his death last year at the hands of a now convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer, Floyd was arrested in 2004 on a drug charge in Houston, where he grew up.

Floyd was later sentenced to 10 months in state jail after a plea agreement.

The ex-Houston officer who arrested Floyd is now having his case history reviewed after a deadly 2019 drug raid.

Harris County’s district attorney supports the request for a pardon.

