North Carolina has 5th best drivers in America, study says
94 percent of North Carolina drivers are insured, one of the highest rates in the nation. (Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 3:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina has the fifth best drivers in America, according to a recent study.

The study was conducted by the law firm of Friend, Levinson & Turner with four different factors under consideration.

These factors included:

  • Total accident fatalities per 100,000: Data gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2019 Fatality Analysis Reporting System, the most recent data available.
  • DUI arrests per 100,000: Data gathered from the FBI’s Crime in the United States 2019 database, the most recent data available.
  • Percentage of uninsured drivers: Data gathered from the Insurance Information Institute’s 2015 report on uninsured motorists, the most recent data available.
  • Keyword research: Data gathered from a Google search trends analysis of over 500 terms related to “get out of a ticket,” “car accident lawyer,” and “DUI lawyer.”
  • Population of citizens above driving age in every state: Data gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau.

To rank all 50 states from worst to best drivers, the study found each state’s average ranking across all four metrics to create a final score from 0-100. The state with the highest average ranking received a score of 100, while the state with the lowest average ranking received a score of 0.

North Carolina received a score of 30, the fifth best score out of all 50 states. Meanwhile, South Carolina received a score of 74, the eighth worst score in America.

To rank all 50 states from worst to best drivers, the study found each state’s average ranking across all four metrics to create a final score from 0-100. The state with the highest average ranking received a score of 100, while the state with the lowest average ranking received a score of 0. (Source: The law firm of Friend, Levinson & Turner)

Highlights for the state of North Carolina included:

  • North Carolina has 136 DUI arrests per 100,000
  • There are just 16 collision fatalities per 100,000 in North Carolina, one of the lowest rates in the country
  • 94 percent of North Carolina drivers are insured, one of the highest rates in the nation

