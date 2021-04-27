NC Fraternal Order of Police says CMPD’s decision to hire consulting firm won’t address top priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -With news about recent officer-involved shootings across the state, and the country, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hired a national consulting firm.
CMPD hired the DiJulious Group to train officers on “customer service,” which demonstrates the agency’s prioritization of external appearance above officer welfare.
CMPD is paying approximately $60,000 in consulting fees to launch the new customer service program this summer.
The North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police is questioning if this consulting firm is an effective use of taxpayer’s money.
The Fraternal Order of Police believes these funds would be better served if allocated to morale-boosting programs.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 (FOP) said it has urged CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings for months to focus his attention on the internal problems of low morale, officer health and safety.
“If officers feel that their voices are heard and concerns are addressed, reflected by the actions taken by senior department leadership, their on-the-job performance will reflect the positive outcomes sought by Chief Jennings,” said NC FOP Lodge No. 9.
By FOP request, CMPD distributed a “Culture and Climate” survey as an opportunity for officers to freely express their concerns.
The survey was issued to capture the “potential changes and reforms needed to improve officer retention.”
The NCFOP said that in the last four months, 26 officers have voluntarily resigned from CMPD.
“At this rate, CMPD is losing more officers than it can replace and its ability to respond to emergencies suffers as a result,” said the NCFOP Lodge No. 9. “Retaining talented officers within the department is just as important as providing training when it comes to achieving positive outcomes in our community.”
According to the FOP, its leadership has requested a change in protective vest regulations to allow officers to wear an outer carrier, which mitigates hip and low back pain.
The FOP said the DiJulious Group, while a company with substantial experience, has never worked with a police department.
“We fear they will make changes that are not concurrent with the law, putting officers and the community at risk,” the FOP said.
“Officers are professionals, working to treat everyone with dignity and respect. They train on how to engage and communicate in a vastly diverse set of scenarios. Unfortunately, cordial engagement during an arrest is not likely to be reciprocated. When it comes to compliance with the law, the “customer” is not always right,” the FOP continued. “The Fraternal Order of Police will continue to fight for what is best for law enforcement officers. We believe that low officer retention, inability to recruit new officers, and increased violent crime rates will all remain persistent challenges if officer morale remains unaddressed.”
