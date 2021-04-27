NC Fraternal Order of Police says CMPD’s decision to hire consulting firm won’t address top priorities

“Officers are professionals, working to treat everyone with dignity and respect. They train on how to engage and communicate in a vastly diverse set of scenarios. Unfortunately, cordial engagement during an arrest is not likely to be reciprocated. When it comes to compliance with the law, the “customer” is not always right,” the FOP continued. “The Fraternal Order of Police will continue to fight for what is best for law enforcement officers. We believe that low officer retention, inability to recruit new officers, and increased violent crime rates will all remain persistent challenges if officer morale remains unaddressed.”