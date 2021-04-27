Mecklenburg County resuming administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Like all other COVID-19 vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may produce temporary reactions like a sore arm and feeling tired or achy for a day or two. Mild headaches and flu-like symptoms in the first few days after vaccination can be expected. While it is extremely rare that you would have a serious adverse reaction, if you develop severe headache, backache, severe abdominal pain, new neurologic symptoms (like changes in vision, changed mental status or numbness), leg pain or swelling, shortness of breath, tiny red spots on your skin (called petechiae), or new or easy bruising within three weeks after vaccination, contact your health care provider or seek medical care.