March planned for Wednesday, one week after the death of Andrew Brown (Source: WITN)
By WITN | April 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:02 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A march is planned for Wednesday in Elizabeth City one week after the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown.

Faith leaders plan to march at 11:30 a.m. from A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabeth City to the scene where Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies.

Wednesday’s march comes a day after faith leaders from several churches held a news conference where they called for independent investigators to take over the case.

