Man pleads guilty in sex crimes case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges from 2018 in Rowan County.
Following multiple consultations by the Assistant District Attorney with the victim and her family, Matthew Dylan Freeze, 23, entered a plea to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor attempted sexual battery. There was no agreement regarding sentencing.
After hearing the facts and evidence in the case, along with the victim’s impact statement, the Honorable William A. Wood sentenced Freeze as follows:
First Judgment:
- 60 days active prison sentence.
Second Judgment:
- 45 days in prison, suspended, and the defendant will be placed on supervised probation for 18 months following his release from prison.
- comply with the terms of probation, pay court costs and supervision fees.
- enroll and complete the sex offender control program.
- register as a sex offender for 30 years.
- participate in psychological counseling.
- permanent no contact order entered for the victim.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.