Man hit with almost $90,000 bill after serious car accident despite having insurance

“Well, the first thing to know if you’re in an accident and you have personal injury protection insurance through an auto insurer, that kicks in first, and that pays the first part of the bill. But they work really differently, first of all, they have smaller networks, in some states, including New Jersey, they have set rates they pay for procedures. But if the surgeon and the hospital add a few things that aren’t on the rate list, they can charge whatever they want. The sky’s the limit,” Rosenthal said.