Local teen choir singing Black National Anthem during opening night of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With just days away from the NFL Draft, local talent is getting ready to take the stage during the opening ceremony in Cleveland Thursday night.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District All-City Choir will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing, the Black national anthem on the NFL stage.
“We’re not your average teenage choir, that we sound like professionals. We were all hand-selected, so you know we’re going to make sure that we bring it to the NFL Draft,” said Joseph Moss, a junior at Cleveland School of Arts.
The choir plans to bring the music and a message to center stage.
“I feel very ecstatic because not a lot of these opportunities come to Cleveland and especially kids of color, so it’s a very big deal,” Moss added.
Only seven out of dozens of students were selected to perform. Dr. David M. Thomas, the music director, says it’s a major moment.
“This is unique because the first time for Lift Every Voice and Sing, which I think is very important because now they’re taking a step out to honor African Americans, Black Lives Matter, that whole concept and actually bringing this into fruition is really wonderful,” said Dr. Thomas.
Since the pandemic, the practice hasn’t been perfect for the choir, which had to practice virtually for months. Monday was the students second in-person rehearsal.
“This is actually the first performance we’ve been able to do live in more than a year,” Dr. Thomas added.
Dr. Thomas arranged this version of the Black National Anthem, specifically highlighting the students’ voices.
For them, it’s not just a performance but a chance to bring harmony and hope.
“Cleveland does have talent and especially the younger kids, so I feel like this will also put a shine on Cleveland. I feel like we’re moving forward with this, especially with everything that’s been going on in the country,” said Moss.
The students and their director were all tested for coronavirus through the League.
The ALL-City choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Their performance will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network.
