Kannapolis mobile home gutted by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-wide mobile home was gutted by fire in Kannapolis on Tuesday.
The fire was reported at 10:00 am at the home on First Street, just off Little Texas Road. The home was gutted by fire, but several campers and structures on the same property were saved by firefighters.
No injuries were reported, but the owner of the mobile home told WBTV that he and 7 others were displaced from the property as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several fire departments responded to the call including Kannapolis, Concord, Cold Water, and Landis. Cabarrus EMS also responded, along with Kannapolis Police.
