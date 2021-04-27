Jumping straight to summer!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures have already started to soar.
The average high is in the mid-70s. Instead, we will reach the mid-80s for the next two days.
Both Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry with highs around 85 degrees or 86 degrees.
The best part is that even though temperatures will be running above average, the humidity will be kept in check.
It will be warm but not uncomfortable. Rain chances will be very low.
Friday will be our next chance for rain.
A cold front will move through. One model is bringing showers along with it. The other model is keeping the rain away.
Saturday is looking nice. It will be dry with highs in the mid-70s.
Sunday is also a little iffy now. While one model is still keeping it totally dry, the other is now bringing in the chance for showers.
Don’t change any plans yet. We’ll keep you posted on that one.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
