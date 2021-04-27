‘I’m liking this:’ Fully vaccinated people can now do outdoor activities without wearing masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Exploring the great outdoors just got better for fully vaccinated people.
“Today, I hope, is a day when we can take another step back to the normalcy of before,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “Over the past year, we have spent a lot of time telling Americans what you can’t do. Today, I am going to tell you some of the things you can do, if you are fully vaccinated.”
New CDC guidance says fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors unless they’re in a crowded area.
Angela Watlington was shopping for produce at the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market when she heard the news Tuesday. Watlington got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine in February.
“It makes me feel good, I’m loving that and as a matter of fact, (takes off mask) I’m liking this,” Watlington said.
The agency continues to recommend masks at indoor public places, such as hair salons, restaurants, shopping centers, gyms, museums and movie theaters, saying that is still the safer course even for vaccinated people.
Farmer’s market vendor Bo Bsaysol says he will continue wearing his mask because it will be hard to differentiate between who is fully vaccinated and who isn’t.
“It’s going to be hard to say who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t been vaccinated so again we can’t assume,” Bsaysol said.
Lennie Washington is also fully vaccinated and spent the afternoon with her friends at Freedom Park.
“We felt very comfortable being together in this open space so we’re able to enjoy each other’s company but much because we know we’re both vaccinated,” Washington said.
The CDC says whether you’re fully vaccinated or not, you still need to wear a mask indoors at restaurants, bars, churches, and other small indoor gatherings.
Washington says while the new guidance is a step towards normalcy, people still need to be cautious because the virus is still active and there are other variants.
“It is very real and so we all do need to be very careful and stay vigilant,” Washington said.
