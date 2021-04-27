Good Question: If I am supposed to be immune, how can I still carry COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a Good Question about immunity.
Nancy writes: “If I am vaccinated and supposed to be immune, how can I carry the virus or give it to someone else? I thought immune meant It couldn’t live in me.
Good question.
According to the CDC, immunity means you can be exposed to a disease without becoming infected.
So yes, immune would mean it can’t live in you.
However, so far, none of the current COVID-19 vaccines provide 100 percent immunity from the virus.
That means there is still a slight chance you could carry the virus.
However, it is far less likely that you will do that because of the level of immunity you have.
And it’s still unclear how unlikely. That’s really important to know.
The CDC is still learning.
It says it’s still trying to figure out exactly how well these vaccines protect you from spreading COVID to others and how long they actually protect you.
