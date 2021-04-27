CMS board approves proposed $1.7 billion operating budget for 2021-2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to approve Superintendent Earnest Winston’s proposed $1.7 billion operating budget for 2021-2022 at its board meeting on Tuesday.
The $1.7 billion does not include expected one-time federal COVID-19-related funding that can be spent in 2022 through 2024. It does include a county funding request of $551.4 million.
School officials say the proposed budget aligns with the district’s strategic plan, which sets three goals: Every student graduates with meaningful employment or higher education opportunities; every student has access to a rich, diverse and rigorous curriculum; and every student has access to more social and emotional support.
It seeks a $10.1 million increase in county funding for investing in district employees, $9.7 million for student growth and operation of new facility space, $9.3 million in program expansion and a $1.5 million increase to sustain current operations.
“We bring this budget to the Board of Education with optimism and confidence,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston. “Although we continue to face new and existing challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are optimistic and confident that we will continue to recover and meet those challenges. This budget reflects our commitment to the strategic plan, to our students and to our employees.”
Winston said that the requested increase from the county of $26.5 million over last year showed the district’s commitment to careful stewardship in uncertain times.
“We have been diligent in seeking to cut costs where we can,” Winston said. “It’s tempting to look at the large amount of federal funding we expect and relax a bit – but we are not doing that. That money is temporary and for one purpose: to address the effects of COVID-19.”
Those effects, he said, have been significant in CMS.
As is the case nationwide, he said, the pandemic has had a disproportionately disruptive effect on minorities, particularly students of color.
“Gaps existed before COVID-19 and impacted Black and brown students in higher proportions,” he said. “Those opportunity gaps have widened due to the pandemic. We now have approximately 50,000 students who are considered academically at risk. We also have higher numbers of students struggling with social and emotional issues.”
CMS is asking the county for $3.9 million to provide additional social and emotional supports for students. The district is also seeking $5 million in preventive maintenance funding to ensure effective managing of the district’s facility assets.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will meet with Mecklenburg County to present the 2021-2022 budget May 4.
