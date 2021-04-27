Charlotte City council passes affordable housing plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council voted to put millions of dollars into over a dozen affordable housing developments in the city. City council will be using money from the housing trust fund to help support the project.
Not all council members are on board with the plan.
More than $25 million for more than a dozen projects was approved, but not everyone was happy with where the projects are located.
If all of the developments are built, it will add more than 1,400 affordable housing units to Charlotte. Some councilmembers noted none of the projects are in the more expensive city council districts of 6 and 7.
City staffers say they have to weigh how much housing they can get for the money they’re spending, and building in more expensive areas would mean less units.
Watch Monday’s session below
“In many cases, land prices are 55 times more expensive in this part of town,” city council member Tariq Bokhari said. “Can we go and throw tons of money at it and get a couple hundred houses, of course we can. But we have to say, are those couple hundred houses and the money it would take given those land costs worth potentially using that money and going somewhere else and getting 20,000 units around town?”
City Council passed the resolution but not every council member voted in favor.
We will continue to follow developments on the projects.
