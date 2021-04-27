Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys Antonio Romanucci, center, and Ben Crump, center left, and the Rev. Greg Drumwright, left, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The 20-year-old Wright was killed by former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By JONATHAN DREW | AP | April 27, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:19 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - A funeral will be held next week for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.  

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that the funeral will be held Monday in Elizabeth City.

Other details of the arrangements were still being settled.

Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

