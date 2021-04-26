Father kills 2-year-old son, shoots son's mother before turning gun on self in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was shot by his father, who also shot the boy’s mother and himself in Caldwell County.
The incident happened Friday night at a home on Pope Lane, which is off of Midas Bolick Road near the Cajuh’s Mountain Community.
Investigators say they believe the boy’s father first shot his girlfriend - the boy’s mother - before the boy came into the room. The father then shot the boy then turned the gun on himself.
The 2-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased. His mother was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, treated for her injuries and released.
The father was taken to a hospital in Asheville where he was still in stable condition as of Monday morning. Officials say when he is released he will be charged with murder and attempted murder, but other charges are possible.
No names or further information have been released.
