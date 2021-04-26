Waxhaw volunteer firefighter dies from ‘medical emergency’ while leaving work

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County volunteer fire firefighter died Monday morning on his way home from work.
Captain Ronald McGarvey suffered a medical emergency after leaving his shift at work shortly after 8 a.m.
A Union County deputy tried to care for the firefighter until the Waxhaw Fire Department arrived, but despite resuscitation efforts, McGarvey was pronounced dead.
McGarvey was a captain with the Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Fire Chief Sharpe says they will consider Captain McGarvey’s death a Line of Duty Death in accordance with the Hometown Heroes Survivors Benefits Act and the Dale Long PSOB Improvements Act of 2012.
