VACCINE TEAM: If a person I live with is fully vaccinated, can they give me COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person asked the Vaccine Team about COVID-19 after the vaccination shot.
A person asked: “If a person in my household is fully vaccinated and I am not, can that person give me COVID?”
The answer -- researchers don’t know the chances of that yet.
They’re still studying the vaccine and the spread of the virus.
We looked through research from the CDC.
In research published earlier this month, the CDC reported the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are effective against preventing you from getting COVID.
It goes on to say, “any associated transmission risk is likely to be substantially reduced in vaccinated people.”
But researchers are still looking into that as more variants are found.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.