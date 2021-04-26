Uptown building to light up in purple for Charlotte’s Hester Ford who recently died at 116

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hester Ford was a pillar across the area.
The Charlotte woman had witnessed a lot of the world’s history -- 116 years worth.
Ford died on April 19 after living for well more than a century. She had been the oldest living American.
Her family announced plans to celebrate her this week.
On Wednesday evening, the Duke Energy Center in uptown Charlotte will turn its lights purple as a tribute to Ford, whose favorite color was purple.
A public viewing will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wayne Russell Funeral Services, at 3715 Beatties Ford Road.
Ford will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 12 pm Friday at York Memorial Park Cemetery, at 5151 South Tryon Street.
Ford’s family set up a memorial fund with Safe Alliance, a non-profit organization providing hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual within Mecklenburg County, in her honor.
As the matriarch of a large family, Ford has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren.
“Although she has passed, her legacy and memory will continue to live on through her family and everyone she has touched to make the world a better place for generations to come,” great-granddaughter Tanisha Patterson-Powe said.
