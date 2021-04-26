Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to make trip to N.C. this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will return to North Carolina this week.
The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Raleigh on Friday, joined by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
They will be discussing the need for the American Jobs Plan.
No further details were immediately released about their visit to North Carolina.
Last week, Vice President Harris stopped in Greensboro and High Point.
There, she spoke at Guilford Tech Community College to talk about the American Job Plan and the future of the community college.
She then toured Thomas Built Buses, a manufacturer of electric school buses, which, according to the White House, are a “pillar of the American Jobs Plan’s investment in electric vehicles.”
Emhoff visited North Carolina in October, pushing for his wife and Joe Biden to be elected.
Emhoff was in Wilmington making a campaign appearance.
