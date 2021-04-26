Rowan County Health Department to stop giving 1st dose COVID-19 vaccinations

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health will no longer offer 1st Dose COVID mass vaccinations beginning this week. Due to the drastic drop in the number of individuals getting their COVID vaccine, the mass vaccination site will no longer be offered at the West End Plaza (WEP) for first-time vaccines.
2nd Dose Vaccination Clinics will be offered at the WEP on April 28th, May 5th, and May 12th. “This is so we can complete the two-shot series for everyone that has already received their first Pfizer vaccine from our agency,” the news release said. “With that said, it is with the utmost importance that if you still need to receive your 2nd dose that you make sure to make an appointment by calling 980-432-1800; Option 1 or use the QR Code that was given to you at your first vaccination appointment, no later than May 11th.”
If you still have not received your COVID Vaccine and you are interested in doing so, you can visit the CDC’s vaccine finder. Here you will find a number of local agencies/businesses that are offering COVID vaccines in Rowan County, such as:
- Novant Health at the J. F. Hurley YMCA; Walk-ins are accepted M-F 8 am – 5 pm
- Larger chain pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens
- Grocery Stores: Walmart, Food Lion (Salisbury and China Grove), Sam’s Club
- Local pharmacies: Moose Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, Country Pharmacy (Rockwell – currently out of stock, but expected to restock soon), Price Pharmacy, and Cannon Pharmacy
- Provider offices: Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Cleveland Wellness Clinic
To find out which vaccines these agencies are offering, when their services are offered, and/or if an appointment is needed, you can contact the agency directly.
“As Rowan County Public Health transitions from mass vaccinations, please know that our number one priority continues to be making sure our community gets vaccinated. As we move forward, we will now focus on targeting more local businesses and areas throughout Rowan County where access may be an issue. In the meantime, as more of our citizens get vaccinated, we ask that you remember to still practice the 3Ws when going out in public. In closing, please also remember that vaccines cannot save lives unless communities get vaccinated--do your part to help make our community healthy again,”
