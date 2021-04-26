Rowan County Health Department to stop giving 1st dose COVID-19 vaccinations

2nd Dose Vaccination Clinics will be offered at the WEP on April 28th, May 5th, and May 12th. “This is so we can complete the two-shot series for everyone that has already received their first Pfizer vaccine from our agency,” the news release said. “With that said, it is with the utmost importance that if you still need to receive your 2nd dose that you make sure to make an appointment by calling 980-432-1800; Option 1 or use the QR Code that was given to you at your first vaccination appointment, no later than May 11th.”