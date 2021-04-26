Rowan County Health Department addresses hesitancy to get COVID-19 vaccine

We have to take the political debate out of this pandemic. Just like so many other medicines and vaccinations that you take on a regular basis and/or have taken in your lifetime, the COVID vaccinations have been created by trustworthy pharmaceutical companies who tested each type of vaccine for their safety and efficacy. Although there has been a pause with the J&J vaccine, Johnson and Johnson has done this to be as transparent as they can, while insuring the safety of their product and the general public. It is definitely not a debate…if we do not get vaccinated, we all lose because we will not be able to reach the needed herd immunity within our community.