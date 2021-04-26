Rowan County Health Department addresses hesitancy to get COVID-19 vaccine

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Health Department: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is definitely a personal choice. However, it is very important that everyone think long and hard about this decision. For many, there are still questions and fears about all the vaccines or which vaccine is the safest for you and your family. These hesitancies are real for many and through this media release, we hope to be able to address some of these hesitancies and to help ease one’s worries.
1. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from getting sick.
The COVID-19 vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the coronavirus if you are exposed to it. By getting the vaccine, it is a powerful step in taking charge of your own health and even protecting those around you. When given as directed, the FDA-authorized vaccines have been shown to prevent the severe effects of COVID-19; and more importantly, death.
2. Research has shown that there are certain racial groups that are especially more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.
Generations of health inequities have caused Black and Hispanic/Latin Americans and other communities of color to be overrepresented in severe COVID-19 cases and deaths. People of color are also more vulnerable to have chronic diseases, which puts that individual at higher risk of getting COVID. In addition to this, working front-line, essential jobs that cannot be performed from home, increases one’s chances of being infected. By getting vaccinated, it can provide the necessary protection one needs to avoid COVID and the severity of the virus.
3. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 helps others in your community.
Older people and those living with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes are more likely to experience severe — even fatal — cases of COVID-19, if they should get sick with this virus. The more people that get vaccinated, the sooner this vulnerable population can feel safer among others.
4. By more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19, it may mean there is a better chance for our community to return to normal.
After over a year of coronavirus pandemic closures, cancellations and postponements, everyone is eager to think about returning to work, school, sports, family celebrations and social activities. Though no one is sure when the pandemic will be completely over, every person who gets a vaccination helps us move closer to a pre-COVID, normal life.
5. Although the COVID-19 vaccine development was fast, it did not skip steps.
The development of the COVID-19 vaccines did not cut corners on testing for safety and efficacy. The vaccines were made using processes that have been developed and tested over many years, and that are designed to thoroughly test vaccines quickly in case of an infectious disease pandemic should occur, such as COVID-19.
6. Diversity in COVID-19 vaccine testing helped assess safety and effectiveness.
COVID-19 affects everyone, so scientists made sure clinical trial participants for the vaccines were diverse. The clinical trials for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines included Black (about 10% of participants) and Hispanic (about 20% of participants) people, older age groups (about 25%), and people with conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart and respiratory conditions. The U.S. study for the J&J vaccine included 15% Hispanic/Latinx; 13% Black/African American; 6% Asian and 1% Native American.
New clinical trials are also now including children under 15 and are showing much success.
7. Side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are temporary and do not mean you’re sick.
The vaccines do not contain live coronavirus, and you cannot and will not get COVID-19 from getting vaccinated. After the shots, you might experience a sore arm, a mild fever or body aches, but this doesn’t mean you have COVID-19. These symptoms, if they happen at all, are temporary, usually lasting only a day or two. They signal a natural response as your body’s immune system learns to recognize and fight the coronavirus.
8. Do you have allergies? You can probably still get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC says people with allergies to certain foods, insects, latex and other common allergens can get a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine, be sure to discuss that with your doctor, who can evaluate you and assess your risk. However, if you are severely allergic to any of the coronavirus vaccines’ ingredients, you should not be vaccinated.
9. Here’s what we know about pregnancy, breastfeeding and fertility concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women should definitely discuss a COVID-19 vaccine with their doctors. Currently, however, research is showing that the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh any risks, especially since getting COVID-19 while pregnant can be very dangerous. Research has also shown that the vaccines are safe for breastfeeding mothers, and they do not harm a woman’s ability to become pregnant.
10. If you’ve already had COVID-19, getting the vaccine will add extra protection.
Even if you have already had COVID-19, you can still get a vaccine. Current guidelines suggest that anyone previously infected with COVID-19 should be vaccinated. It is worth noting that some people who have been vaccinated, after having COVID-19, have observed a strong immune reaction after the first of the two shots with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
11. There is not a cost to receive the vaccine.
Although we will file your insurance for administration costs, the vaccine is completely FREE to you. If you choose not to provide us with your insurance information or you do not have any form of insurance, please know that you can still receive the vaccine at no cost to you.
12. Although the COVID vaccination was created during a very political time in our nation, there is definitely not a correlation between political parties and the trustworthiness of the vaccines.
We have to take the political debate out of this pandemic. Just like so many other medicines and vaccinations that you take on a regular basis and/or have taken in your lifetime, the COVID vaccinations have been created by trustworthy pharmaceutical companies who tested each type of vaccine for their safety and efficacy. Although there has been a pause with the J&J vaccine, Johnson and Johnson has done this to be as transparent as they can, while insuring the safety of their product and the general public. It is definitely not a debate…if we do not get vaccinated, we all lose because we will not be able to reach the needed herd immunity within our community.
13. Your privacy and personal information will not, in any way, be put in danger by getting vaccinated.
Please note that nothing in the vaccine can be tracked—the protein that your body makes cannot be tracked and it will disappear within your body once it boosts your immunity. Also, no one’s personal information is sent or shared with the CDC or ICE. Everyone can be vaccinated, regardless of their immigration status.
14. Time is of the essence.
Some people are deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccines until more people have had them. Vaccine hesitancy can affect people of all different backgrounds, ages and ethnicities. However, waiting too long to be vaccinated allows the coronavirus to continue spreading in the community. Currently, there are new variants emerging in North Carolina and across the nation, which is even more reason to get vaccinated. Severe COVID-19 symptoms could emerge with these new variants and become very dangerous. The sooner you get vaccinated, the sooner you not only protect yourself, but the ones around you as well.
15. Vaccines can’t save lives unless communities get vaccinated.
By themselves, the COVID-19 vaccines cannot shorten the pandemic. They can only work when communities agree to receive them. Even after you are vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice physically distancing until the pandemic is over.
How can you decide if you should get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Do your own research. Take the time to ask questions and learn all you can about the COVID-19 vaccine from reliable sources, so you can make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated. If you still have questions, please feel free to contact Rowan County Public Health at 980-432-1800; Option 3 to speak to one of our nurses. Not only is it our number one priority to get everyone vaccinated who chooses to do so, but we also want to be as transparent as we can by offering you the latest information/research concerning each of the COVID vaccines. Only through our transparency can we hopefully ease your concerns and show our community that everyone’s health and well-being is of the utmost importance.
