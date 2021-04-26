N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper to recognize local community members in ‘State of the State’ address

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will recognize local community members during his State of the State address Monday night.
The address will recognize the resilience of North Carolinians throughout the pandemic and the governor will provide a vision for a shared recovery that “rebuilds our economy and communities to be stronger than ever.”
In his remarks, the governor will highlight the experiences of North Carolinians across the state who stepped up to help their communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past year has tested every person in our state and I have been so inspired by the resilience, innovation and support for one another that North Carolinians have shown during this pandemic. In tough times, the people of North Carolina step up. I’m so grateful for the efforts of people across our state and honored to recognize some amazing North Carolinians for their contributions tonight,” said Gov. Cooper.
While COVID-19 precautions won’t allow for these guests to be present for the address, Gov. Cooper spoke with them via Zoom and thanked them for their contributions throughout the pandemic.
Three of these people either live or work in the WBTV-viewing area.
Felecia Young, Salisbury; Sixth Grade Math Teacher at Knox Middle School
“Mrs. Young is a sixth-grade math teacher at Knox Middle School. She is recognized for her commitment to the wellbeing of her students. Mrs. Young introduced innovative lessons through platforms such as Tik Tok to keep her math students engaged despite the many challenges that remote learning presented. She was nominated as a “Teacher Hero of COVID-19” for her dedication and creativity. Mrs. Young has been in schools for 20 years, returning to the classroom after being an administrator noting that “the classroom is my first love.” She built such close relationships with her students and their families that many now call her “Mama Young.””
Lexine Merrill, Monroe; Critical Care Nurse
“Lexine Merrill is a practicing critical care nurse with Atrium Health who earned her associate’s degree in Nursing in December 2020 from UNC Charlotte. In her third semester of nursing school she faced an unexpected medical bill and car repair that might have required her to drop out. She received a Finish Line Grant that allowed her to stay in school and complete her nursing degree, which she has used to help keep people safe throughout the pandemic.”
Anderson “Andy” Warlick, Gastonia; CEO, Parkdale Mills
“Andy Warlick is the CEO and Vice Chair of Parkdale Mills, the leading maker of spun yarns and largest swab manufacturer in the world. When the pandemic hit North Carolina, Parkdale Mills worked to put a coalition of manufacturers together to begin making millions of masks for people across the country. Parkdale Mills also made testing swabs and delivered almost 400 million as well as supplying the government with reusable gowns. Most recently, the company received an order from the Biden administration to produce 25 million reusable masks for service delivery organizations including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and additional places that needed it.”
The governor will give his “State of the State” speech to a joint session of the General Assembly on Monday at 7 p.m. April 26 in the House chamber.
The address is usually given in February or March of odd-numbered years, but things are different this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will mark Cooper’s third State of the State address and first since he got reelected in November.
