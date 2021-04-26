Man caught, charged with murder months after cartel shootout that killed Union Co. charter school coach

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested and charged a man who was wanted for months in a shootout that left a Union County charter school teacher-coach and another man dead.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney in Greensboro and transported him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Deputies say Stepney is believed to have been involved in the double homicide that occurred on April 8, 2021, on Wyatt Road in Green Level, North Carolina.

Stepney has been charged with first-degree murder and has not received a bond at this time. He will be taken to a district court judge on July 20 for a bond hearing.

The incident happened at a mobile home park on Wyatt Rd Lot 27 in Green Level, North Carolina on Thursday, April 8 at 12:52 a.m. Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found two people shot inside a trailer.

Officials said early on in the investigation that the shooting involved a drug cartel.

The teacher, Barney Dale Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Alonso Beltran Lara was taken to a local hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

Barney Harris was a teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School. The school provided a statement after news broke of the incident:

”Union Academy’s first priority is caring for and protecting our students and staff. Earlier today, law enforcement released details about last week’s death of one of our teachers, Barney Dale Harris II. The Union Academy family was shocked and devastated to hear the information and will continue to focus on supporting our students and families. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to law enforcement.”

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office detectives processed the crime scene gathering evidence, and have determined that both men (Harris and Lara) were a part of separate criminal enterprises.

The sheriff says Lara was believed to be a drug runner for the Sinaloa New Generation Cartel and the trailer was believed to be the stash house.

Investigators believe Harris and a team of people were at the home to steal drugs and money. At some point, deputies say there was a shootout leading to the deaths of Harris and Lara.

During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office seized 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, five guns and about $7,000 in cash.

N.C. sheriff discusses criminal investigation Alamance County deputies say a burglary involving a drug cartel left two men dead - Union Academy Charter School teacher Barney Harris and 18-year-old Alonzo Beltran Lara. Posted by WBTV News on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Two vehicles that were involved in the incident were also found - one in Guilford County and one in Alamance County.

Another person connected to the crime, Steven Alexander Stewart, Jr., was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary in relation to the Wyatt Road incident on Sunday, April 11 at 1 a.m. On Monday, April 12, Stewart was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Juan Daniel Salinas Lara is also wanted in reference to this case and has active warrants for trafficking in cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Division or report anonymously by calling Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or by downloading the mobile app, P3Tips.

This case continues to be an active investigation, and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is working with the District Attorney’s Office as further charges are possible.

“The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and the citizens from Alamance County and surrounding counties for their assistance,” a press release read.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.