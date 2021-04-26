Man killed, two others struck while trying to help disabled vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed and two other pedestrians were struck while trying to help with a disabled vehicle in east Charlotte Saturday.
The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eastway Drive and East Sugar Creek Road. When officers got to the scene, they found three pedestrians, a 1997 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Mercedes-Benz S500 which had been involved in crash.
Adrian Perez, 69, one of the three pedestrians struck, was pronounced dead at the scene. MEDIC transported the other two pedestrians to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Their names and conditions have not been released.
Investigators say they believe the Dodge Caravan, which was being driven by Perez, had become disabled in the roadway. The two other pedestrians then joined him in an attempt to assist with the disabled van.
The Mercedes-Benz, which was travelling north on Eastway Drive, struck all three pedestrians, who were standing at the rear of the van, before striking the vehicle.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Antonio Rayvon Garriett, 51, was determined not to be impaired, and detectives’ preliminary investigation indicates speed was not a contributing factor to the crash.
Garriett was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and no liability insurance.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is urged to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
