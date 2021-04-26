Local pharmacies experience demand for Johnson & Johnson vaccine after pause ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some vaccine providers in Charlotte are once again offering the Johnson and Johnson one-dose-shot.
This comes following a 10-day pause on the vaccine, after 15 cases were reported of women developing rare blood clots after getting the shot.
Experts with the CDC and FDA determined that the benefits of the shot outweigh the potential risks.
Some doctors have been concerned that the pause could add to vaccine hesitancy, but Greg Deese, who owns Oakhurst Pharmacy in east Charlotte was pleasantly surprised.
Deese said the overwhelming majority of people calling his pharmacy want the one-dose shot.
Customer Curt Pires says he did his research and he’s not letting a brief pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine discourage him from getting the shot.
“The numbers were so low and I think you have to look past that and look for the greater good,” Pires told WBTV.
For him, it’s all about efficiency.
“I think we should all go through the process of getting vaccinated and so every person gets the right to make his own decision but I thought the idea of only getting the one-shot was the way to go,” he said.
He’s not the only one making that call.
“Probably about 75 to 80 percent are still saying while there’s a risk, they prefer the one-shot instead of the two-shot and having to make the second trip and having to have the second chance of having some kind of reaction,” Deese said.
Deese said the phone started ringing as soon as the CDC and FDA made the announcement Friday.
“Well at first I was concerned yet then when they took it off the market and evaluated it, I don’t think they’d put it on the market again if it was that dangerous,” Mary, another customer, said.
During the pause, the pharmacy got its first shipment of Moderna and some customers are still choosing that.
But according to Deese, demand for the one dose shot is exceeding all else on its first day back as an option.
“If every day is like today, I’ll be able to give 100 this week,” he said.
Because of the interest, Deese says he signed up for weekly shipments of 100 doses of the J & J shot as well as 100 of Moderna.
He offers walk-ins from 10 am to 4 pm and appointments online.
Mecklenburg County and StarMed health care will resume administering the one-dose shot on Tuesday.
Novant and Atrium Health do not have an update at this time on whether they will continue with J&J.
In Gaston County, Gaston Emergency Management Services has more than 100 doses up for grabs.
To schedule a first-come, first-serve appointment, call 704- 866- 3212.
In South Carolina, pharmacists told WBTV, people also prefer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson dose.
South Carolina was only getting about 5,000 doses a week of the vaccine before the pause.
This caused the Department of Health and Environmental Control to stop giving some pharmacies across the state more doses for two to three weeks.
When the state’s health agency did have the vaccine to give, the CDC’s pause kept the state from using it.
Appointments didn’t let up though.
Dr. Hewis Bartels, from Redec Pharmacy in Fort Mill, said her phone was ringing off the hook with people who were still waiting for the vaccine to come back.
Not only were they willing to wait, Dr. Bartels said people refused to take the Moderna vaccine she had available instead.
Dr. Bartels said people were lined up in her shop on Saturday ready to fulfill their appointments they made weeks before.
“There was a huge sense of relief knowing that we could administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine again,” Dr. Bartels said.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control did clear the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
You have three vaccines to choose from in the state again.
The state said the best vaccine to choose from is the one available to you.
