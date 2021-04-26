Huntersville couple says package was stolen by woman who posed as homeowner

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Huntersville couple claims that a woman acted as if she owned their home and stole a package that was being dropped off by a FedEx delivery driver.
The incident happened last Thursday at a home on Heath Grove Drive in Huntersville. The couple spoke to WBTV in an interview Monday night.
Luis Mendoza and Estefania Rauseo said they order items for delivery all the time.
Rauseo said the couple has kids so they order items for the children seemingly every day.
“We can order a box of diapers, formula, clothing,” said Rauseo.
The couple said last week they were expecting a Microsoft Surface Pro and keyboard to be delivered to the home. They said they got a notification from FedEx stating that the items had been delivered, but nothing arrived at the house.
“We obviously checked our cameras and that’s when I saw the whole video that I posted everywhere,” said Rauseo.
Video footage from the home’s surveillance camera shows a FedEx truck pull up in front of the house Thursday.
A blue or gray sedan pulls up seconds later and turns into the home’s driveway.
The surveillance footage shows a woman get out of the sedan and the FedEx delivery driver hands the woman a package. The video shows the woman put the package in her car and drive away.
Mendoza and Rauseo said they don’t know who the woman is and they’re frustrated that she was able to easily take the package.
“That fact that someone just pulled into your house and grabbed something from you and takes off, there’s anger. Obviously, you start getting worried. We have a family. We have kids. How safe are they?” asked Mendoza.
The couple said they reported the theft to Microsoft, FedEx, and the Huntersville Police Department.
Huntersville police confirmed they are investigating the situation.
FedEx sent WBTV the following statement:
The safety and security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We encourage any customer who suspects a package may have been stolen to contact the appropriate authorities immediately. We fully cooperate with authorities in any investigations and would direct further inquiry to those investigating authorities.
The delivery services company also provided a list of tips for customers who are expecting deliveries. The suggestions include considering an alternate delivery location and redirecting packages when they are on the way.
FedEx’s statement did not reference protocol for delivery drivers handing over packages face to face.
“The only thing I would recommend is if someone pulls behind them, at least ask their name. Say, ‘just a second, what’s the name?’ and they could just match it,” said Mendoza.
The Huntersville couple is hoping someone will recognize the woman in the surveillance footage and call the police.
“I just want her to be held accountable. We work for things and if she needs help, she can go to charities, organizations, but you don’t steal things from people,” said Rauseo.
Police said the woman could face fraud or larceny charges. Anyone with information about the alleged theft should contact the Huntersville Police Department.
Mendoza said he is working to reorder the stolen items and get a refund for the package that got stolen.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.