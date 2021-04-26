Heat last week... A/C this week?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve definitely turned a corner.
The threat of frost that we had last week is not going to be an issue in this extended forecast.
In fact, you may find it to be on the warm side for the next seven days.
This evening will be clear and dry. That is good news if you have an interest in seeing the April Supermoon.
It’s also called the Pink Moon. It won’t be pink though. (I hope you aren’t disappointed.)
It’s actually named after the plant, Moss Pink or Creeping Phlox. The moon will be big, however.
A “supermoon” is when a full moon is within its closest approach to the earth.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking good. They’re also looking dry.
It’s a good thing we had a nice helping of rain over the weekend because there aren’t too many rain chances in the near future.
Highs will be in the mid-80s each day and lows will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.
Friday will bring the best chance for rain – and even that isn’t a sure thing.
For now, there’s a 30% chance, with highs close to 80°.
The weekend should turn out to be pretty nice. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with low chances for rain.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
