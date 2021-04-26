Good Question: Will those getting J&J shot need to do it over again using Pfizer/Moderna?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - OYST Good Question was asked about booster shots.
Shante tweeted: “Now that the CDC is projecting future booster shots for COVID-19, will those who have received the J&J vaccination need to do the process over again using Moderna or Pfizer?
Good question.
Let’s start with who will need a booster shot.
So far, the idea of a booster shot has only been suggested for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Earlier this month, Pfizer’s CEO said he thinks people will need a third dose of its vaccines six to 12 months after their second dose.
He said after that, he thinks there will be an annual shot. Moderna has said it will have a booster shot ready by the fall.
The government is already working on a plan to get those doses out.
“With many vaccines, we understand that at a certain point in time we need to boost,” health officials said. “Whether that’s nine months or 12 months, we are preparing for that coming.”
However, Johnson and Johnson has not been brought up.
So if you received Johnson and Johnson, it’s unclear whether you will even need a booster.
As for mixing the shots, that’s also a murky area. The CDC has said Pfizer and Moderna can be mixed in extreme circumstances.
But doctors say there isn’t enough research on mixing either of them with the Johnson & Johnson dose.
“I don’t think we know, I think one can make an assumption that it would still boost a response for targeting the same part of the pathogen, but we just don’t know that and hopefully we will learn more over time,” said Dr. Turner Overton, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
