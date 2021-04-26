Fourth teen arrested in armed robbery of 82-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fourth juvenile has been arrested for the armed robbery of an elderly woman in March, officials say.
According to police, a 16-year-old was arrested on Friday and is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, and use of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say the victim was approached by four males as she walked to her apartment who offered to carry her items and she declined. One of the juveniles hit her with a gun, then pointed the gun at her and demanded her car keys. They then drove away in her car.
The vehicle was later spotted on I-20 by Richland County deputies who attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit led into Lexington County where the driver struck a concrete barrier.
According to deputies, the 16-year-old ran from the scene but three 14-year-olds were detained. They were each charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and use of a weapon during a violent crime.
One juvenile was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and assault and battery.
The 16-year-old was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
