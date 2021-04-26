DaBaby Deejay to launch new water brand at Livingstone

DJ K.i.D has selected water as his choice of beverage since he was seven years old, the K20 site reads. “Through consistent water consumption and manifestation, he has landed opportunities to produce for renowned artists such as The Migos, DaBaby and Lil Durk. He believes that this method can indeed help people like you bring your dreams to life. We are more than just water. We are bridging the gap between millennial stereotypes and living a healthy lifestyle.”